Hildeby is slated to start at home against Columbus on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Hildeby hasn't played between the pipes since Jan. 11. He has a 3-2-0 record, 3.18 GAA and .884 save percentage in five appearances in 2024-25. Hildeby's up with the Maple Leafs because Anthony Stolarz (knee) is unavailable. The Blue Jackets are tied for seventh in goals per game with 3.26.