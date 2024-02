Hildeby will be recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Hildeby will serve as Ilya Samsonov's backup against St. Louis on Tuesday because Martin Jones (undisclosed) is unavailable. The 22-year-old Hildeby has a 12-7-4 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 24 AHL appearances this season.