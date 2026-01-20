Hildeby stopped all eight shots he faced in relief of Joseph Woll in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Hildeby played the third period, and the Wild's lone tally in that frame was a Marcus Foligno empty-netter. The 24-year-old Hildeby remains at 5-6-4 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 19 outings. His time with the big club could be nearing a close, as Anthony Stolarz (upper body) started a conditioning stint with AHL Toronto on Tuesday. Once Stolarz is healthy, Hildeby is likely to return to the minor-league team.