Hildeby has been re-assigned to AHL Toronto by the Maple Leafs, the team announced Sunday.

Hildeby was briefly recalled for Saturday night's game to back up Cayden Primeau in order to give Anthony Stolarz, who had ice packs on his knees following his last start Friday, a guaranteed night off. The 24-year-old Hildeby will return to the AHL, where he has won both of his starts so far with a 0.97 GAA and a .962 save percentage.