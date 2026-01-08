Hildeby is expected to start on the road against Philadelphia, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Hildeby has a 3-5-4 record, 2.90 GAA and .912 save percentage in 15 outings in 2025-26. He's making his first start since Dec. 28, though he did make a relief appearance Jan. 1 in which he earned the win over the Jets while stopping 22 of 23 shots. Philadelphia is tied for 19th in goals per game with 3.02.