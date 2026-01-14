Hildeby stopped 34 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Hildeby had a poor outing in the second half of a back-to-back. The 24-year-old netminder had given up just five goals on 82 shots over his previous three outings. He's been mostly steady in the backup role for much of this season, earning a 4-6-4 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 17 appearances (12 starts). Joseph Woll is likely to get the nod for Thursday's game in Vegas.