Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Struggles against Mammoth
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby stopped 34 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Mammoth.
Hildeby had a poor outing in the second half of a back-to-back. The 24-year-old netminder had given up just five goals on 82 shots over his previous three outings. He's been mostly steady in the backup role for much of this season, earning a 4-6-4 record with a 2.97 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 17 appearances (12 starts). Joseph Woll is likely to get the nod for Thursday's game in Vegas.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: In goal Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Second straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Set to start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Wins in relief after starter pulled•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Falls short in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Drawing start in Detroit•