Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby will defend the road net against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according Mark Masters of TSN.
Hildeby will get the second half of Toronto's back-to-back after Joseph Woll played in Friday's 4-2 loss to Washington. The 24-year-old Hildeby has gone 0-2-1 while allowing 12 goals on 128 shots in five NHL appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for ninth in the league with 3.13 goals per game this campaign.
