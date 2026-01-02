Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Wins in relief after starter pulled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hildeby made 17 saves in relief Thursday in a 6-5 win over the Jets.
He replaced starter Joseph Woll, who was pulled after allowing four goals and with the Leafs down 4-1. Hildeby got plenty of support in the comeback win, which snapped a personal 0-3-2 slump. Anthony Stolarz (upper body) resumed skating Wednesday, but there is no timetable for his return. The Leafs are 4-0-1 in their last five games, and they appear to be surging. Hildeby's short-term outlook may be on the cusp of improving.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Falls short in overtime•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Drawing start in Detroit•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Can't handle tough task•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Set to start in Dallas•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Abandoned by teammates•
-
Maple Leafs' Dennis Hildeby: Drawing start against Washington•