Hildeby made 17 saves in relief Thursday in a 6-5 win over the Jets.

He replaced starter Joseph Woll, who was pulled after allowing four goals and with the Leafs down 4-1. Hildeby got plenty of support in the comeback win, which snapped a personal 0-3-2 slump. Anthony Stolarz (upper body) resumed skating Wednesday, but there is no timetable for his return. The Leafs are 4-0-1 in their last five games, and they appear to be surging. Hildeby's short-term outlook may be on the cusp of improving.