Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Seeking Game 7 triumph over Bruins
Andersen will take on the Bruins in Boston for Game 7 of the conference quarterfinals Wednesday, NHL.com reports.
This confirmation won't catch anyone by surprise, as Andersen has been phenomenal and arguably the main reason why the Buds have forced a seventh game in an exciting series between Original Six clubs. Specifically, Andersen posted a .949 save percentage between Games 5 and 6 (denying 74 of 78 shots), and he helped his team kill off seven of eight power-play opportunities from the B's while earning first-star honors in each of those must-win contests.
