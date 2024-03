Lyubushkin (head) is expected to play Monday against Boston, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

The 29-year-old Russian exited Saturday's win over the Rangers in the second period after absorbing a heavy hit from New York's Matt Rempe, but it appears Lyubushkin has already shaken off his issue. Lyubushkin, who's picked up four helpers and 116 blocks through 56 games between the Ducks and the Maple Leafs this season, is expected to skate alongside Morgan Reilly in the top four versus the Bruins.