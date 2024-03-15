Lyubushkin (undisclosed) was not at practice Friday after getting banged up Thursday in Philadelphia, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe said the Maple Leafs are hopeful Lyububshkin will be able to suit up Saturday against the Hurricanes, but the team will wait to see how he responds at morning skate. Lyubushkin has two assists in six games with Toronto this season and chipped in with four helpers in 55 games with the Ducks earlier in the campaign.