Campbell will get the starting nod at home against the Islanders on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Since returning from a 10-game absence, Campbell is 4-0-1 with a 3.37 GAA over his last five outings. The 30-year-old netminder is now 28-9-5 with a 2.73 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. He's been much better at home, posting a .920 save percentage in 23 games.