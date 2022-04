Campbell will get the starting nod versus Detroit at home Tuesday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Campbell is undefeated in regulation over his last eight appearances, sporting a 6-0-2 record and 2.94 GAA in those outings. With a victory over the Wings, the Leafs will cement themselves as the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division which could mean Campbell gets the night off for the regular-season finale versus Boston on Friday.