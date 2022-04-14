Campbell is expected to get the starting nod against the Capitals at home Thursday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Campbell watched from the bench for the Leafs' last two contests in order to give the netminder some extra rest. Since returning from his rib injury, the netminder is undefeated in regulation with a 3-0-1 record and 3.48 GAA in four appearances. With a back-to-back upcoming as well, Campbell will likely split Saturday and Sunday's matchups against the Senators and Islanders, respectively, with Erik Kallgren.