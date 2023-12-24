Tavares scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Tavares shot under the bar after making a spin move in the left circle. It came early in the second frame while the teams were playing 4-on-4 hockey. Tavares continues to chug along at almost a point-per-game pace (30 in 31 games), but he's far off his goal pace from last season. At this point, he has 10 in 31 games after tickling twine 36 times in 80 last season. Still, a point-per-game is darn sweet. Tavares has delivered 384 points, including 165 goals, in 391 games in blue and white. He has taken a beating in the market because of his massive contract. But he has done everything he can and then some to help carry the Leafs.