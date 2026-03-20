Woll will protect the home goal versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Woll is set to start for the fifth time in the last six games. The 27-year-old has gone 1-2-1 with 11 goals allowed on 139 shots over his previous four outings. His performance has been solid despite the lack of positive results, though the Maple Leafs continue to struggle. The Hurricanes are a tough test, having scored 20 goals over their last six games.