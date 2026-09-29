Marchenko (not injury related) will play against Montreal on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After being acquired by the Maple Leafs from Columbus on Monday, Marchenko has resolved his work visa issue, and he will make his Toronto debut. Marchenko amassed 27 goals, 67 points and 218 shots on net in 76 regular-season appearances for the Blue Jackets in 2025-26. As a member of the Maple Leafs, Marchenko should occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play against the Canadiens on Tuesday.