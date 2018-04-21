Maple Leafs' Leo Komarov: Deems himself ready for Game 5
Komarov (lower body) indicated after Saturday's practice that he's ready to roll for the evening's Game 5 against the Bruins, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun reports.
Komarov participated in morning skate, but he wasn't part of line rushes during the session. Despite his absence from that portion, he appears ready to roll for Game 5 after sitting out each of the previous two contests due to a lower-body injury. We may have to wait until pregame warmups to see if he's actually inserted into the lineup.
