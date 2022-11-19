Hollowell was demoted to AHL Toronto on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Hollowell has nine assists in 10 games with AHL Toronto this season but he still hasn't made his NHL debut. The 24-year-old will likely continue shuffling between the AHL and NHL levels while the Maple Leafs deal with multiple injured defensemen.
