Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Healthy scratch Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Domi was a healthy scratch Saturday.
Domi has gone 22 games without a goal, a span in which he has nine assists. Overall, he has three goals, nine apples and 48 shots in 34 games. Domi shouldn't be on fantasy rosters right now.
