Domi scored twice Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Calgary.

Domi went high glove from the left hash marks on a 2-on-1 early in the second to run the game to 1-1, and then he notched the winner with 2:04 remaining in the third. Domi had gone seven games without a point, and he now has three goals in 10 games (22 shots). He has upside, but inconsistency has plagued Domi for a few seasons. He is a spot play only at this point.