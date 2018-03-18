Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Hits 60-point mark again this year

Marner's assist Saturday in a 4-0 win over Montreal extended his point streak to five games and seven points.

He has two goals and five assists in that span. Marner has really picked up his offensive pace of late, tallying 14 points -- including five goals -- in his last 10 games. Marner has 60 points through 72 appearances this season, and 121 points in just 149 games in his young career.