Rielly picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Detroit.

Rielly has had a hot start to the season with four points (one goal, three assists) in just two contests. This pace is obviously impossible to sustain, but it does hint at his confidence right now, which will deliver points. Rielly is tied with William Nylander for the team lead in points.

