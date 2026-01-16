Rielly scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Rielly ended a six-game point drought with the goal, which was his first tally since Dec. 8. During his recent slump, he had a minus-3 rating and 12 shots on net. The 31-year-old Rielly, can be a high-scoring blueliner, but he won't drive the offense for the Maple Leafs. He's at six goals, 27 points, 89 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 46 appearances this season.