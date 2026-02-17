Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Ready for return following Olympics
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rielly was deemed "good to go" by head coach Craig Berube, Anna Dua reports Tuesday.
Rielly exited Toronto's contest Jan. 31 early due to an upper-body injury, which would keep him sidelined for the team's last two games prior to the Olympic break. The 31-year-old blueliner has 24 assists, 31 points, 106 shots on net and 74 blocked shots across 54 games this season. Once NHL action is back in full swing, Rielly will likely return to his usual role on the team's top defensive pairing and first power-play unit.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Ruled out through Olympic break•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Deposits power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Earns assist in win•