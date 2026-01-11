Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Eight points in last eight games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal Saturday in a 5-0 win over the Canucks.
He scored a power-play goal late in the third to push the score to 5-0. Robertson seems to have found real chemistry on the third line with Nicholas Roy and Easton Cowan. Robertson has three points (two goals, one assist) in his last four games and eight points, including four goals, in his last eight. He has 18 shots in those eight contests.
