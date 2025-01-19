Robertson logged a power-play goal, one shot on net, one block and one hit in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canadiens.

Robertson's redirect of Oliver Ekman-Larsson's shot/pass eluded Sam Montembeault and made it a 3-2 game midway through the second period. It was Robertson's first power-play tally of the season and his eighth marker through 39 outings.