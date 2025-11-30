Maple Leafs' Nicholas Robertson: Tacks on goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a goal in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Penguins.
Robertson was demoted to the fourth line for this contest and logged a team-low 10:02 of ice time. He still made an impact, scoring an unassisted goal in the third period to end his five-game point drought. The 24-year-old is at six goals, 12 points, 39 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-4 rating over 24 appearances. Robertson played a larger role while the Maple Leafs were dealing with numerous injuries, but he'll likely be confined to the bottom-six in the near term.
