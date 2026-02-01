Roy notched a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Canucks.

It was Roy's first goal in 16 games (four assists). He has 19 points, including five goals, and just 50 shots in 52 games. Roy does win face-offs at a good clip (53.5 percent), and he's racked up 298 wins at the dot. Trouble is a one-dimensional center may cut it on the ice, but not in the fantasy arena.