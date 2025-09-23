Maple Leafs' Nicolas Roy: Unavailable against Ottawa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's home exhibition matchup against the Senators.
Roy wasn't able to practice Saturday, and it's not clear how he's progressing in his recovery. The right-shot center's next chance to return to game action will be in Montreal on Thursday.
