Lorentz scored a goal and dished out two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Lorentz helped the Leafs take a 2-1 lead midway through the second period with his second goal of the season. Overall, the 29-year-old forward has six points and 33 hits through 14 games this season. While Lorentz's role is limited while skating on Toronto's fourth line and checking unit, his offense has been noteworthy with four points in his last eight games. While he remains off the radar in standard fantasy formats, he could currently help lineups in a pinch in deeper leagues that value banger stats.