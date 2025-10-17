Nylander put up two assists Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Rangers.

Nylander, who took the morning skate off, now sits at nine points (two goals, seven assists) in five games (nine shots). He leads the Leafs in scoring this season. Nylander is on a near-150 point pace, which is largely impossible, but he should be in the mix to smash his 98-point career high mark (2023-24).