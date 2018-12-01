Maple Leafs' William Nylander: All quiet on contract front

Nylander (contract dispute) has yet to sign a new contract with the Maple Leafs, even though the Dec. 1 deadline day has officially arrived, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports. The winger will have to sign a new deal by 5 p.m. ET or he will be ineligible to play for the rest of the season.

The Sportsnet staff reported last Saturday that Nylander's camp was 'close' to reaching a new deal with the Maple Leafs for the uber-talented pivot, but deadline day has officially arrived and all we hear are crickets. If the 22-year-old doesn't put pen to paper by Saturday evening, it will surely draw the ire of countless fantasy owners, as the skater with 135 points (48 goals, 87 assists) through his first 185 games at the top level undoubtedly commanded an early-round pick in the fall.