Nylander scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Nylander has four goals and an assist over his last three contests, and he's taken 14 shots on net in that span. The 28-year-old is rapidly closing in on reaching the 30-goal mark for the fourth straight campaign -- he has 28 tallies and 21 assists over 48 appearances this season. He's added 160 shots on net, 20 power-play points and a minus-2 rating while seeing steady top-six usage.