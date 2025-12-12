Maple Leafs' William Nylander: First points in five games
Nylander had two assists Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Nylander had been held without a point in each of his past four games. Overall, he has 11 goals, 23 assists and 56 shots in 26 games this season. Nylander is capable of racking up plenty of points, and it was encouraging to see him snap his recent skid Thursday.
