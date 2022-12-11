Nylander had five points (two goals and three assists) in a 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

It was the first time in his NHL career that he put up that many points; his previous best was three. One of the goals and two of the assists came with the man advantage. It's time to acknowledge that Nylander is among the NHL's best wingers -- he's in a tie with Sidney Crosby and Kirill Kaprizov for seventh in goals in the NHL (17).