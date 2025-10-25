Nylander (undisclosed) won't play against Buffalo on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Nylander left Friday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo late in the third period, and he will miss at least one game. He has compiled three goals, 11 assists and 14 shots on net across eight appearances this season. With Nylander unavailable, Calle Jarnkrok will be in the lineup versus the Sabres on Saturday.