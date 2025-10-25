Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (undisclosed) won't play against Buffalo on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.
Nylander left Friday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo late in the third period, and he will miss at least one game. He has compiled three goals, 11 assists and 14 shots on net across eight appearances this season. With Nylander unavailable, Calle Jarnkrok will be in the lineup versus the Sabres on Saturday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-time call•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Leaves game late Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Four-game, nine-point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Third straight multi-point game•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Adds two apples in overtime win•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Another three-point game•