Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Officially deemed game-time call
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) was classified as a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's clash with Calgary, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Nylander has notched three goals and 11 helpers in eight games this season, including a pair of power-play assists. At his current pace, the 29-year-old center looks poised to top the 100-point mark for the first time in his 11-year NHL career. If Nylander can't give it a go, Sammy Blais will get the opportunity to make his season debut.
