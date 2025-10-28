Nylander (lower body) was classified as a game-time decision ahead of Tuesday's clash with Calgary, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Nylander has notched three goals and 11 helpers in eight games this season, including a pair of power-play assists. At his current pace, the 29-year-old center looks poised to top the 100-point mark for the first time in his 11-year NHL career. If Nylander can't give it a go, Sammy Blais will get the opportunity to make his season debut.