Nylander picked up an assist Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

The assist extended his point streak to 12 games for the Maple Leafs. Nylander has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) during this streak. And he extended his assist streak to nine games, leaving him just three three games behind Norm Ullman (12 games; 1970-71) for the team record. Nylander remains in the chase for the NHL points lead -- he has 46 points in 32 games. This is his season.