Nylander had three assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over Colorado.

He factored in all three of Tyler Bertuzzi's hat trick. Two of the assists came on the power play. Nylander is on a seven-game, 13-point scoring streak that includes six goals. And his 78 points (31 goals, 47 assists) lead the team in scoring. Nylander sits 10th in the NHL in assists (36), and he's in a tie with Artemi Panarin for sixth in points overall. Go Willie, go.