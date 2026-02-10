Nylander (groin) is expected to be a game-time decision for Team Sweden's matchup against Italy on Wednesday in the preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Nylander did not practice with his Swedish teammates Tuesday at Milano Santagiulia Arena. The right-shot winger is seemingly still managing his groin issue -- he returned to the Maple Leafs' lineup Jan. 31 after missing seven consecutive games due to the injury. With respect to Nylander's status for Wednesday's game, Sweden head coach Sam Hallam said, "It's a maintenance thing. He's done two full practices with us and felt after yesterday a bit sore, so just give him an extra day. We'll see for tomorrow if he's ready to go or it's going to be a pretty late decision." If Nylander ends up sitting out Wednesday, Pontus Holmberg and Marcus Johansson will be options to draw into the lineup.