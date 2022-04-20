Nylander had a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Nylander helped Timothy Liljegren open the scoring early in the second period, then restored Toronto's one-goal lead with a power-play tally later in the middle frame. The 25-year-old winger extended his point streak to five games, having racked up four goals and four assists over that stretch. The goal was Nylander's 32nd of the season, nudging him one ahead of his previous high from 2019-20.