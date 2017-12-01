Nylander picked up a goal and an assist on the power play and another assist at even strength in Thursday's 6-4 win at Edmonton.

Nylander's goal was just his second in the past 19 games, but his ability to distribute the puck has helped the 2014 eighth-overall pick build a four-game point streak. Throw in his plus-11 rating, and Nylander's provided owners with plenty of value despite the lack of goals.