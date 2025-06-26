Vlasic was put on unconditional waivers Thursday for the purposes of buying out the final year of his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Vlasic signed an eight-year, $56 million contract in July of 2017. He saw action in 27 games during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring once and adding two assists, missing the first three months of the season with back problems. Vlasic could play for another NHL team next season but at the age of 38, it will likely be in a limited role.