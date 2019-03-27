Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tallies four points
McDavid scored a goal and added three assists in an 8-4 victory against the Kings on Tuesday.
With the incredible four-point night, McDavid set a new career best in assists and points. If he can tally three more goals in the final week and a half, he'll do the same in that category as well. McDavid isn't going to catch Nikita Kucherov in the Art Ross race, but that doesn't take away the fact McDavid just keeps getting better. In 72 games, he has 39 goals and 112 points this season.
