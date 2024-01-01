Foegele tallied two goals and three assists in Sunday's 7-2 win over Anaheim.

Foegele's been red hot of late, tallying seven points in his last four games, highlighted by Sunday's five-point performance. The 27-year-old Foegele is up to seven goals and 19 points through 34 games this year, putting him on pace to surpass his career high of 30 set in 2019 with Carolina. He should continue to be a decent source of secondary scoring while skating on Edmonton's second line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod.