Greer (roster management) will be available for Friday's game against the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Greer was held out of Thursday's game against the Blue Jackets due to roster-management purposes, but he'll return to the lineup for the second half of the back-to-back set since the Panthers didn't trade him ahead of Friday's deadline. Over four appearances since the Olympic break, the 29-year-old has generated an assist, 14 hits, four PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 9:29 of ice time.