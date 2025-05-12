Ekblad notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and 10 PIM in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Ekblad has a helper in each of the last three games since returning from a suspension he earned in the first round versus the Lightning. The defenseman set up Sam Bennett with a stretch pass in the third period of Sunday's low-scoring win. Ekblad has four points, nine shots on net, 14 hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over five playoff appearances in a top-four role.