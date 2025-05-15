Ekblad produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist Wednesday in the Panthers' 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their second-round series.

The 29-year-old blueliner opened the scoring late in the first period, snapping a shot top shelf through traffic on Joseph Woll. Ekblad extended his playoff point streak to five games in the process, and he has two goals and six points in his six appearances for Florida this postseason while adding 22 PIM, 18 hits, 15 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating.