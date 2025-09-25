Barkov will get checked out by doctors Thursday after suffering a leg injury in practice earlier in the day,

Barkov was down on the ice for several minutes after being hit in practice. Barkov needed help off the ice as he was unable to apply much weight on his right leg. The 30-year-old had 20 goals and 51 assists across 67 regular-season contests in 2024-25 and was a stud in the playoffs with six goals and 22 points in 23 contests.